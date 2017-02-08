9 'hackers' held in Russian bank account thefts probe

Nine members of a major hacking group suspected of stealing millions of euro from Russian bank accounts have been arrested, Russia's interior ministry said.

The nine people were arrested last month in Moscow, St Petersburg and three other regions as part of an investigation into a group believed to have stolen more than one billion roubles (15.8m) from Russian bank accounts since 2013, a police spokeswoman said.

The interior ministry said the hackers have also managed to penetrate Russia's "critical infrastructure", including military plants. It did not provide details.

The announcement follows arrests of other suspected hackers in May last year.

Police said 27 people have been charged so far, with 19 of them awaiting trial.

- AP