85 jobs created as Tesco open 149th store

Tesco are creating another 85 jobs in Dublin thanks to the opening of its 149th store.

The store is opening at the Airside Retail Park in Swords, Co Dublin with 70 of the new workers coming from the local area, including 42 from Swords.

Speaking at the official store opening Tesco Ireland CEO, Andrew Yaxley said: “We are delighted to be able to create 85 new permanent positions at our new Tesco store in Swords which is a great boost for the local community."

Gary Redmond Tesco Swords store manager today said: “Our new store offers the best of fresh and local food to customers, with the community at the heart of the shopping experience."