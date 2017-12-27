647 less homes built in Dublin in 2017 compared to 2016

It could be up to a decade before there are enough properties on the market for buyers and renters, it was suggested today.

647 less homes were built in Dublin in 2017 compared with the same period last year.

Marian Finnegan, Chief Economist with Sherry Fitzgerald said she hoped to see an increase in stock levels coming to the market place and would hope to see an uplift in activity across the country.

"I hope that we will address the investor profile and get more investors in the market place and stops rents rising, we really need to address that and get more stock through."

- Digital desk