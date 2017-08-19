6,400 free upskilling courses available through Springboard

More than 6,400 places on free higher education courses are available nationwide.

Springboard is encouraging those looking to upskill, change career, or return to work to attend their information session in Dublin today.

The event will showcase a number of courses that are available through the programme including business and tech.

Alan McGrath from the Higher Education Authority said the courses on offer had helped thousands of people.

He said: "The vast majority of people who do Springboard courses are unemployed and looking to reskill.

"Since 2011 we have reskilled thousands of people in areas like IT, bio-pharmaceuticals and financial services and that has helped those people transition back into sustainable employment."