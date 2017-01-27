€50m to be invested into Westport House

The new owners of Westport House in County Mayo says it's business as usual.

The Hughes family have bought the historic house and estate from the Browne family.

It says €50m will be invested in the project, with the creation of 200 new jobs.

Cathal Hughes told Midwest Radio they want to make it an iconic destination.

"We want to build on the heritage and the brand that has been built up by the Browne family, and we want to take it on further and make significant investments in the estate to make it sustainable into the future."