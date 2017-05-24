50 new jobs for Dublin and Galway

By Pádraig Hoare

Dublin and Galway will get 50 new jobs after travel software company OpenJaw announced expansion plans today.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm TravelSky following a recent acquisition, Irish-founded OpenJaw Technologies plans to double its global workforce from 230 to 450 employees in the next three years, with at least 50 of the jobs located at the company’s offices in Dublin and Galway.

It is all the more remarkable considering the company was formed in 2002 by three Irish entrepreneurs in a one roomed office. It was bought by TravelSky last year.

Pictured is Kieron Branagan, CEO, OpenJaw, Mary Mitchell O'Connor TD and H.E. Dr. Yue Xiaoyong, Chinese Ambassador to Ireland. Picture Jason Clarke.

Recruitment has already begun in earnest, with bosses saying they are in the market for the best of Irish talent.

The jobs announcement was made at OpenJaw’s travel retailing summit at Dublin’s Mansion House, attended by executives from the world’s leading airlines and travel companies.

The company delivers eCommerce Technology to the world’s leading travel brands and supports them become online retailers.

Clients include British Airways, Iberia, Cathay Pacific, Hainan Airlines, Four Seasons Hotels, Avis Budget Europe and Air Miles.

The company services its global customer base from regional offices in Galway, Krakow, Madrid and Hong Kong. A major research and development centre in China will open in June.

Kieron Branagan, CEO of OpenJaw Technologies, said: “Our intention to expand our workforce globally, is directly linked to the tremendous growth we are experiencing in Asia, especially in the domestic Chinese market. Our relationship with TravelSky has given us proprietary access to the Chinese market and we’re already live with four Chinese carriers and we have another four in development. Ireland is a great location from which to attract key talent into our business. As part of this recruitment campaign, we are looking for a wide range of talent including travel tech specialists and software engineers.”

Recruitment for the positions has already started.