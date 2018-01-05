€492m raised from compliance tax probes

Revenue took in just under €500m from almost 650,000 cases of tax non-compliance last year, its chairman said.

Niall Cody was speaking as Revenue released its 2017 figures including tax collected through compliance as well as tax collected through enforcement and investigations.

Mr Cody said Revenue completed 646,633 compliance interventions, which yielded €492m with €5.2m imposed in fines. Some 301 settlements were published in the list of tax defaulters.

He added by May last year, Revenue received €83.8m from 2,786 disclosures in the final offshore disclosure settlement opportunity.

“Tackling tax evasion remains a high priority and where it is uncovered, Revenue will apply the maximum sanctions and deterrents including penalties, publication and potentially, criminal prosecution,” he said.

In 2017, there were 24 criminal convictions for serious tax and duty offences and 1,610 summary conviction. In total, Revenue collected a record €50.7bn for the exchequer.

Mr Cody said those in financial difficulty should contact Revenue as soon as possible. “When taxpayers or businesses run into difficulty in paying their taxes, it is essential that they engage with us as soon as difficulties arise, send in returns on time, and agree a payment arrangement,” he said.

There are currently 10,203 phased payment agreements in place, with €93m debt.

“When a taxpayer or business does not engage with us, then, in fairness to those who are compliant, we have no alternative but to use our enforcement powers to secure payment.”