4,000 jobs at risk in Belfast after company hit with huge US trade tariffs

There are fears for thousands of jobs in the North after its biggest private employer was hit by huge US trade tariffs.

America wants to make it harder for Bombardier to export a model of airplane - after a complaint from rival Boeing that it has been getting State subsidies.

Boeing claims the company has been getting illegal subsidies from the UK and Canada and selling jets at less than what it costs to make them.

4,000 people are employed at its site in Belfast.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire says Theresa May is taking the issue very seriously.

"The Prime Minister has conveyed a clear message to the US President now on two occassions as to the significance of the Bombardier case to Northern Ireland and to the workers who are employed here," he said.