€3m expansion plan to be announced for Sandyford Business District in Dublin
24/03/2017 - 06:25:05
A €3m expansion plan is being announced today for Sandyford Business District in Dublin.
Businesses in Sandyford are preparing to establish the district as a global business capital and accelerate a major development of new office and residential space over the next five years.
The area already comprises over a thousand businesses and a workforce of over 25,000.
