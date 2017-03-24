€3m expansion plan to be announced for Sandyford Business District in Dublin

A €3m expansion plan is being announced today for Sandyford Business District in Dublin.

Businesses in Sandyford are preparing to establish the district as a global business capital and accelerate a major development of new office and residential space over the next five years.

The area already comprises over a thousand businesses and a workforce of over 25,000.
