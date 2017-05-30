330 new jobs announced for Cork and Carlow

One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies has announced hundreds of new jobs for Cork and Carlow today.

330 new roles are coming on stream for MSD along with a €280 million investment over the next three years.

The company, which has it headquarters in the US, said the jobs are as a result of the increased global demand for medicines and vaccines produced in Ireland.

Roles will be available in technical, engineering, biochemistry, biology, quality and operations.

MSD currently employ over 1,600 people across four sites in Ireland - in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary.