€300m lending boost for Irish firms
The European Investment Bank is launching a €300m lending initiative for Irish companies.
It is the first such scheme to operate here and the EIB says it is committed to strengthening private sector lending in the wake of Brexit.
A new €90m European Investment Fund venture capital deal is also being launched.
The EIB will work with IBEC to develop financial projects and support for Irish companies.
