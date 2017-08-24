30 million more trips being made on public transport than in 2013

The number of trips being made on public transport has risen by more than 30 million since 2013.

Figures show big jumps in numbers using Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Bus Eireann services. There has been a smaller increase in Luas journeys.

It comes ahead of the opening of the Cross City Luas line and plans to redesign Dublin's bus network to encourage more people to ditch their cars.

The figures from the National Transport Authority (NTA) show there were 236 million journeys on public transport last year compared to 210 million in 2013.

Dublin Bus accounted for 53% of all journeys on public transport in 2016; Iarnród Éireann 18%; Luas and Bus Éireann 14% each. The remainder were on private buses contracted to public services, for example on rural routes.