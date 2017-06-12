2m passengers fly through Cork Airport with Aer Lingus Regional since 2010

Two million passengers have flown through Cork Airport with Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, since March 2010.

Aer Lingus Regional flies to nine destinations from Cork Airport with two seasonal summer routes to Rennes in France and Cornwall Airport Newquay added for 2017.

Aer Lingus Regional operate over 6,000 flights per year from Cork Airport with three aircraft based at the airport. Manchester is the largest Aer Lingus Regional route operating out of Cork Airport with up to three flights per day.

The airline recently launched its Cork to Cornwall Airport Newquay route and also currently flies from Cork to Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Southampton, Manchester, Newcastle, Southampton, Newquay and Rennes in France.

Aer Lingus Regional expects to carry over 330,000 passengers on its Cork network in 2017, up 20% on its 2015 passenger figures.

The airline sold over 42,000 cups of tea and coffee on its Cork network in 2016 along with over 14,000 chocolate bars and 7,500 packets of Tayto’s and other snacks.

"We are very excited to have reached this two million passenger milestone through Cork Airport," said Ronan Whitty, head of revenue management for Stobart Air.

"Connecting Irish passengers to Irish destinations and beyond is our priority. We expect growth in 2017 and look forward to working with Cork Airport in the future to continually develop and grow our services from the airport."

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications at Cork Airport said: "We would like to congratulate Aer Lingus Regional on this significant milestone.

"We have an excellent working relationship with Stobart Air which has proven successful in strengthening both the success of Aer Lingus Regional brand while contributing to our ongoing growth at Cork Airport which is on track to increase its passenger numbers again this year, thanks to the addition of some fantastic new routes that are proving very popular."