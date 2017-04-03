€280k of prizes on offer for Ireland’s most innovative entrepreneurs

New companies across Ireland are encouraged to enter the Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition to be in with a chance of competing for a no-equity total cash prize fund of €280,000.

This year’s competition is now open for registration here and businesses are encouraged to submit an entry.

Deadline for submissions is 26th May, 2017.

There are nine cash prizes on offer and participants also benefit from expert mentoring, business plan development, introductions and access to investors, developing pitching skills and additional publicity opportunities.

"Winning the overall prize at Seedcorn 2016 was a tremendous confidence boost for the company. The €100,000 prize allowed us to progress further along the implementation path and achieve a number of key milestones," said Dr Terry McWade, CEO and co-founder of Valitacell.

"My advice to anyone considering taking part in the competition is to grab the opportunity with both hands and listen to the feedback and sound advice you are given every step of the way.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 competition, Connor Sweeney of InterTradeIreland said: the aim of the competition is to support exciting Irish start-ups.

"Our total cash-prize fund of €280,000 is equity free, which is extremely rare and offers an exciting opportunity for winners to reach their full potential," he said.

"All entrants have something to gain, through skills development, experience and networking with other businesses and potential investors.

"The competition is extremely easy to enter and is shown to have produced extremely positive results for entrants in the past. I am sure that 2017 will be no different.”