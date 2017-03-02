€277m improvement in exchequer in first two months of 2017

The Government has seen a €277m improvement in the exchequer in the first two months of the year.

A surplus of €587m been recorded to the end of February.

Most of the extra money has come from larger VAT receipts than budgeted for.

It is reported total tax is 4% higher than last year, but only 0.6% ahead of where the Department of Finance expected at the end of February.

