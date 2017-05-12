250 new jobs announced in Dublin

Hundreds of new jobs are heading for Dublin this morning.

Aspire Technology based in Sandyford is creating 150 new positions, while Designer Group in Blanchardstown is recruiting for 100 new jobs.

Software developers, engineers and project managers will be desired at the technology firm while Designer Group will be looking for engineering roles.

Executive Director at Enterprise Ireland, Kevin Sherry Ireland says it is a very positive sign.

"Today's a great news day for new jobs in Dublin with 250 new jobs.

"150 of those new jobs being created by Aspire Technology in Sandyford Industrial Estate. Aspire is a mobile telecommunications service company.

"The second company Designer Group are adding another 100 jobs to their plant," he said.