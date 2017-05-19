25 new software and technology jobs for Drogheda

Aphix Software has announced the creation of 25 new jobs at its Drogheda base.

The new positions include customer success, software engineering and development and are supported by the Department of Jobs, through Enterprise Ireland.

The software company provides digital ordering systems to wholesalers & retailers across the UK and Ireland.

Picture: Andy Spearman.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said:

"I am delighted to join the Aphix Software team today to celebrate the announcement of 25 new high tech and professional jobs here in Drogheda. My priority as Minister is to ensure an environment exists that nurtures development and job growth across the country.

"Today’s announcement is hugely welcome and of great significance to the local economy."

Graham O’Rourke, Co-Founder & CEO of Aphix Software stated: "Following on from a very successful year for the business in 2016, our focus this year is to triple our growth via rapid expansion in the UK market.

"Based on the demand for our products, we are delighted to announce that we will create 25 new positions within the next three years at our HQ here at the Mill Enterprise Ctr in Drogheda."

CTO at Aphix Software, Mark Reilly added, "Recruitment is already under way for a variety of technology-based roles including software and app developers. Driving investment into the region is a key focus for us, providing a significant boost to employment and benefiting the local economy."

Recruitment for the jobs has begun with all positions to be filled over the next 12 to 36 months.