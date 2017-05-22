€20m hotel renovation to create 250 jobs in Co Clare

One of Ireland's best-known hotels is to invest €20m in renovation works, writes Pádraig Hoare.

The works at Dromoland Castle in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, will "preserve and perfect this historical building and the 330 acres of surrounding land", according to the board of directors.

Managing director Mark Nolan said: "Working with the architects and conservationists, we have sought to carefully integrate any new features with the original historic structures of the castle.

Many of the public rooms, such as the Drawing Room or Lower Gallery still look and feel as they would have done when Lord Inchiquin’s family lived here throughout the 1800s."

Dromoland Castle and Inn at Dromoland have more than 400 staff, and the board said 250 tradespeople would be hired during the restoration process, ranging from specialised stone labourers, to local architects, builders and interior design teams.

Renovations will include complete bedroom refurbishment, conservation stone façade repair works to the castle exterior and towers, and extensive roof repairs.

Dromoland Castle, which is is the ancestral home of the O’Briens, Barons of Inchiquin and direct descendants of Brian Boru, was transformed into a luxury hotel in the 1960s. The hotel and inn welcome 100,000 guests annually.