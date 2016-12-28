2016: All the very best technology highlights from the year
Apple released its latest iPhone, PlayStation unveiled its virtual reality headset and Pokemon returned in app form, making 2016 a pretty good year for technology.
But what else went on the market this year? Here’s a look at the best and most memorable technology of 2016.
1. Amazon EchoAmazon finally released their voice-activated speaker system in the UK. Using the personal assistant Alexa, it has a number of features including playing music, temperature control and telling jokes.
2. Playstation VR
Playstation unveiled the latest accessory to their arsenal – a virtual reality headset that immerses you in the game.
3. iPhone 7The iPhone 7 arrived with impressive new features such as being waterproof…BUT they removed the headphone socket and no one could quite believe it.
4. Driverless cars
Self-driving cars had a first demonstration in Milton Keynes.
5. Pokemon GoUsing GPS signal and your phone’s camera the game made it seem that Pokemon were cropping up on the street in the real world.
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 7The smartphone received good reviews before a serious fault was found causing the phone to explode in some cases…awks. Samsung has since recalled all of their Galaxy Note 7 phones.
