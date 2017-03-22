200 new tech jobs announced for Dublin
22/03/2017 - 07:33:40Back to Business Home
An international tech firm is to hire 200 new staff with the expansion of its global HQ in Dublin.
Fenergo, which works with financial clients, says it needs to fill a range of roles including ones in engineering, consulting and marketing.
Recruitment will begin immediately with all positions to be filled over the next 12 to 18 months.
Bosses are looking for the 'smartest, most dedicated and talented people'.
Fenergo already employs 300 people worldwide.
Check out the #fenergo #graduate #programme and kick-start your #career today #applynow #jobfairy https://t.co/BvXt9DJLdv pic.twitter.com/xSuQag6dUe— Fenergo (@Fenergo) March 20, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here