150 new jobs on the way in Dublin at aircraft maintenance firm

150 new jobs are on the way in Dublin at an aircraft maintenance firm.

Dublin Aerospace's new roles will almost double their workforce in Ireland.

The jobs will be across different levels of the company and will be filled over the next three years.

CEO of the company Michael Tyrell says they're investing despite the threat posed by Brexit.

He said: "I think the biggest issue will be currency, we will have to see what happens with the exchange rates.

"It will be interesting to see whether or not it will effect the holiday industry in the UK, whether people can afford to go on holidays or not.

"If they are not flying , the aircraft wont need to be maintained so we are starting to look else where and that is where enterprise Ireland help us, accessing new markets and achieving replacement business."