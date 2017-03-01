150 jobs to be created in Louth over the next 3 years

150 new jobs are being created in Drogheda, County Louth.

Mobile Technologies Inc says the positions will come on stream over the next three years.

The US based company says the 150 jobs will be based at its newly established European Contact Centre HQ in Drogheda.

It says it chose Ireland because of our talented tech savvy workforce, the attractive business environment, and our membership of the EU.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor says the investment will provide a significant boost to the economy of the town and wider border region.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan says it will also promote Drogheda as an ideal location for conducting international business.

Recruitment is already underway for a variety of tech based roles.