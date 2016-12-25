15 apps to bring out the inner sketch artist in you, if you got an iPad Pro for Christmas

So, you’ve got an iPad Pro for Christmas and you are looking to test out some of its cool features – mainly its ability to allow you to create stunning artwork.

Although nothing can truly replace the sketch pad for an artist, the iPad Pro comes pretty close.

Here are a few apps to get you started on your digital art:

1. Millie Marotta’s Colouring Adventures

Free + in-app purchases (Millie Marotta, iTunes)

Great for: Precision colouring that you can’t get from regular adult colouring books.

2. Procreate

Great for: Beginner-level artists who want to sketch, paint and create illustrations.

3. Paper by FiftyThree

Free + in-app purchases (Paper, iTunes)

Great for: Creative thinking individuals who want to create flow charts, storyboards, architectural sketches or just take notes.

4. Pixelmator

Great for: Retouching and enhancing images. You can also sketch and paint with this app.

5. Zen Brush 2

Great for: Creating delicate artwork. The app allows you to accurately control the thickness of your lines by simply adjusting the pressure of your Apple pencil on the pad.

6. Paintstorm Studio

Great for: Professional artists looking to create masterpieces. And the bonus is, it looks and behaves like a desktop app.

7. Medibang Paint

Free + in-app purchases (Medibang Paint, iTunes)

Great for: Creating professional level illustrations. If you are already using Photoshop, you’ll find navigation and controls easy to master.

8. ArtRage

Great for: Digital watercolour and oil painting. The app can also detect the roughness of the type of paper you choose and make your pencil react accordingly, creating a realistic effect. It’s probably the most advanced simulation of real paint you will get on your iPad.

9. ASketch

Great for: Those who simply love black and white sketching.

10. Inspire Pro

Great for: Creating realistic paintings. This app makes the best use of the iPad’s hardware capabilities and comes with a whopping 70 different kinds of brushes.

11. Adobe Illustrator Draw

Free (Adobe Illustrator Draw, iTunes)

Great for: Creating vector art. And more importantly, you can send unflattened images to Illustrator to continue your work from there, if you have a Creative Cloud account.

12. Loop

Free (Loop, iTunes)

Great for: Creating short, hand-drawn animation.

13. Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free (Adobe Photoshop Sketch, iTunes)

Great for: Taking sketching to the next level without cluttering your screen with heavy-duty editing features. If you have a Creative Cloud account, you can export your work to Photoshop CC or Illustrator CC.

14. Assembly

Free + in-app purchases (Assembly, iTunes)

Great for: Creating logos and graphics easily and efficiently without the hassle of creating your own shapes. There is an exhaustive selection of ready-made shapes to choose from, which you can combine to create your vector masterpiece.

15. Sketch Club

Great for: Uncluttered user interface and integrated online community – where you can upload your sketches to let others comment on your work and rate them.