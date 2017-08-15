120 new accountancy apprenticeship positions created

Some 120 new apprenticeship positions are being created with the start of Ireland's first-ever accountancy programme.

Under the scheme, major firms throughout the country will offer both school leavers and mature students a chance to "earn as they learn".

Gillian Doherty from Accounting Technicians Ireland says it is addressing a shortage of skills within the industry.

"It will equip school-leavers and mature learners with transferable business skills and a technical knowledge of finance and accounting practice, which ultimately will enable them to secure employment in a broad range of accounting and finance roles," she said.