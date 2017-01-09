12 things that happened before you got your first iPhone

As hard as it is to remember, there was actually a time when everyone didn’t have an iPhone.

Allow us to refresh your memory, to mark 10 years since the first iPhone was announced, of a time when you didn’t have that smart little device in your pocket you’ve come to rely on so much.

These are all the things – good and bad – that happened before you got your first iPhone…

1. Getting lost every time you left with house.

Wtf GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Without GPRS, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Literally.

2. Carrying around a music player AND a phone separately.

Ipod GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



SUCH an inconvenience.

3. Not being able to check whether someone had actually read your message yet and was ignoring you.

Blue GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



A blessing and a curse.

4. Easily going a week without needing to charge your phone.

New GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Bliss.

5. Having to make human interaction with people by calling them rather than doing things through an app.

Terrified GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Actually using a phone to phone people? No way.

6. Caring so much about your Snake high score.

Game GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



No Candy Crush back then.

7. Having to find another inconvenient way to check on the latest stocks and shares.

Ios GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Because that Stocks app you didn’t used to be able to delete was *SO* helpful.

8. You didn’t have to constantly refresh your screen.

Starbucks GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Though you probably didn’t even have the internet on your phone anyway.

9. Not needing an expert level of skill to manage your storage properly.

Kim Kardashian GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



All you had to do was delete a few of your 30 texts back then. Now it’s SO CONFUSING.

10. Getting genuinely sore thumbs from texting so much.

Barack Obama GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



FOUR presses to get the letter S. FOUR.

11. Spending ages picking the best polyphonic ringtone.

Master GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



You wanted a great on-trend one that would turn heads.

12. Having pub arguments that ended with the words: ‘We’ll have to agree to disagree’

Beer GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



No Googling possible.