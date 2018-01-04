10,000 new jobs created in IDA-backed companies last year; their total employment tops 210,000

More than 10,000 extra jobs were created by foreign companies based in Ireland last year.

There are now 210,443 people employed in IDA-supported businesses, the body's performance review for 2017 shows.

The jobs figure surpasses the overall five-year target of 209,000 which the IDA set in 2015.

The IDA has added it will be doing its best to entice companies leaving the UK post-Brexit, to relocate here.

The body said in a press statement today: "As Brexit negotiations continue in 2018, IDA Ireland will be redoubling its efforts with mobile investors to highlight Ireland’s suitability as a location for international business."

In 2017, 67% of investment came from the US compared to 72% in 2016. Europe accounted for 24% in 2017, up from 20%. Growth markets moved from 8% in 2016 to 9% in 2017."

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said last year's numbers were good, but more needs to be done.

She said: "We need to stay on our toes if we want to remain a global leader in (foreign direct investment).

"That means working hard to retain our competitiveness, investing in economic infrastructure that can support a thriving enterprise base and...addressing areas where we need to improve, such as the supply of affordable and quality residential housing."

The investments won by the IDA remained stable in 2017 at 237 new investments. The number of new-name investments increased to 111 from 99 in the previous year.”

Of the IDA figures, CEO of IDA Martin Shanahan (pictured below), said: "The strong net job creation performance of 10,684 additional jobs in Ireland shows the resilience of the Irish offering where investors continue to value talent, track record, and a stable regulatory environment.

"There are 210,443 people going to work in foreign direct investment firms every day in Ireland, and we know the knock-on employment impact on the economy is much greater than this. We have achieved this figure two years ahead of target.

"The targets that were set were hugely ambitious at the time, and I would like to pay tribute to the companies that have placed their confidence in Ireland, to my colleagues in IDA Ireland who fight to win these jobs on a daily basis - they have worked tirelessly to achieve these numbers - and also to all of those in the public and private sector who assist us in that effort.”

However, he acknowledged international developments that may impact foreign direct investment, including Brexit and recent US taxation reform.

"Greater protectionism is also an increasing phenomenon that may impact foreign direct investment flows globally," he added.

"In the short to medium term, technological developments such as artificial intelligence and robotics are likely to have a major impact on the future of work and employment across all sectors."