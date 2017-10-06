1,000 new jobs announced in Ireland this week by IDA client companies

IDA client companies have announced 1,000 jobs in Ireland this week.

Ireland must remain vigilant about our competitiveness in order to ensure that this country remains an attractive place to invest, according to the IDA

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said: “This has been a fantastic week for job creation in IDA client companies with 1000 jobs announced across a variety of sectors In Limerick, Cork and Dublin.”

Announced this week were: Veritas Technologies – 250 jobs in Dublin; STATS – 100 jobs in Limerick; Fidelity International – 250 jobs in Dublin; Microsoft – 200 jobs in Dublin; Janssen – 200 jobs in Cork.

“Ireland’s value proposition is based on offering investors: a safe and stable investment location with access to an EU market, an educated and skilled workforce and an attractive environment where people want to live and work, a competitive, consistent and transparent corporate tax regime and an excellent return on investment," Mr Shanahan added.