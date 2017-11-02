1,000 jobs to be created as Dun Laoghaire ferry terminal transformed into tech hub

Back to Job announcement Business Home

Up to 1,000 jobs are to be created in Dublin.

The old Dun Laoghaire ferry terminal is being transformed into a new hub for tech, marine and design businesses.

The Harbour Innovation Campus which is expected to open in mid 2018 will house a number of local and international companies.

Those behind the project are investing around €20m into the building and local economy over the next 10 years.
KEYWORDS: Job announcement, Dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets