1,000 jobs to be created as Dun Laoghaire ferry terminal transformed into tech hub
02/11/2017 - 17:50:11
Up to 1,000 jobs are to be created in Dublin.
The old Dun Laoghaire ferry terminal is being transformed into a new hub for tech, marine and design businesses.
The Harbour Innovation Campus which is expected to open in mid 2018 will house a number of local and international companies.
Those behind the project are investing around €20m into the building and local economy over the next 10 years.
