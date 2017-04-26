100 new jobs announced for Dublin

Global cybersecurity firm Tenable is setting up its first Irish HQ in the Docklands area.

Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of Tenable, with the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, marked the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Speaking at today's announcement, Minister Mitchell O'Connor said, "I warmly welcome the establishment of your international headquarters here in Dublin and the announcement that this will create an additional 100 jobs over the next two years.

“The ICT Sector has made extraordinary advances in recent years, but these advances bring their own security challenges. That's where companies like Tenable come in. These jobs are an additional boost to the 6,000 already working in cybersecurity here. I wish you and your team the very best and I look forward to watching your company thrive and grow in the coming years."

The positions are expected to be rolled out over the next two years - to learn about opportunities, visit the company’s career site at tenable.com/careers.