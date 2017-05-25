100 jobs announced for Dublin

The jobs in Ireland’s burgeoning IT industry keep coming with Pitney Bowes announcing 100 new roles today, writes Padraig Hoare.

The firm outlined plans to open a new operations centre in Dublin that will house a three-year multi-million euro research and development project focused on next generation e-commerce and payments platform for global brands.

It will have a client support centre as well as a research and design Centre, creating approximately 100 new jobs for technical support, customer support and e-commerce research and development professionals in the region over the next few years.

The global technology company powers billions of transactions – physical and digital – in commerce and clients around the world include 90% of the Fortune 500.

Pitney Bowes’ investment in Dublin is supported by the Department of Jobs through IDA Ireland.

Director of client operations for Europe at Pitney Bowes, Audrey Lynch said: ““Dublin’s rich mix of client services talent and language skills, combined with the excellent support that we’ve received from IDA Ireland make it a great place for us to locate our client support operation as well as our innovation team.”

She added: “Our clients turn to us around the clock to power billions of transactions globally, and ensuring they receive the best account and technical support is a strategic priority for us. This new facility will help us deliver on our promise to clients in the UK, Ireland and Nordics.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said: “Ireland’s diverse multilingual talent pool and pro-business infrastructure make Ireland the ideal destination for companies like Pitney Bowes. I wish the company every success and offer the continued support of IDA Ireland in the future.”