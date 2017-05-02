100 IT jobs announced for Dublin
02/05/2017 - 06:22:02Back to Business Home
100 new jobs at an Irish Software company are being announced this morning.
Globoforce is expanding its Dublin headquarters and plans to grow internationally over the next three years.
The company is looking for highly skilled software engineers, analysts and developers in its first round of recruitment.
It hopes to fill 50 of the positions within this year - with the remainder to be filled over the next three years.
Join the conversation - comment here