100 engineering and manufacturing jobs for Clare
One hundred engineering and manufacturing jobs have been announced for Co Clare.
The new positions are part of a €7m expansion of Element Six's operation in Shannon.
The vacancies are in the areas of supply chain, engineering and manufacturing.
It is expected the 100 jobs will be filled by the first half of this year, with the recruitment process already underway.
The new jobs will bring Element Six's workforce in Shannon to 550.
