10 years of iPhone: How Apple changed the mobile phone forever

The iPhone, one of the most recognisable and defining gadgets of the modern age, is marking its 10th anniversary since unveiling.

That decade has witnessed record breaking sales highs and controversial lows because of design flaws and user reaction to changes to the smartphone’s appearance and features.

2007 – The birth of iPhone

After being unveiled in January, the first iPhone goes on sale in June in the US and November in Europe amid passionate Apple fan reaction and queues outside retail stores. Around 3.4 million units were sold that year.

2008 – iPhone 3G

On July 11 2008, the second generation iPhone 3G launches, including in a white colour option for the first time. Apple is criticised for maintaining the high price of the device compared to other mobile phones. The App Store is also launched.

2009 – iPhone 3GS

The iPhone 3GS goes on-sale in June, and sales for the year reach more than 25 million.

2010 – The first redesign

The introduction of the iPhone 4 includes the first major redesign of the iPhone, as the front and back casing are both made of glass for the first time, with a steel trim and edges that serve as the antennas for signal reception. However some users report holding the phone a certain way affects their signal, forcing Apple to issue advice on how to hold the phone to prevent phone calls dropping out. Sales rise again to 47.5 million.

2011 – Hey Siri

The iPhone 4s is introduced, including voice assistant Siri for the first time. Apple founder Steve Jobs dies the day after the phone is announced, while the 4s then becomes the first iPhone to sell one million units in its first 24 hours. Also this year, Apple surpasses long-standing market leader Nokia as the largest mobile phone vendor in the world by revenue.

2012 – High five

The iPhone 5 ushers in another redesign, this time increasing the screen size to four inches for the first time. By now, annual iPhone sales have hit 135.8 million units.

2013 – Touch ID

Another “s” model – this time the iPhone 5s – is launched. The first iPhone to include a fingerprint scanner integrated into the home button, known as Touch ID.

2014 – Record breakers

In September, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are unveiled, offering the iPhone in two sizes for the first time – both of which have increased screen sizes on previous generations at 4.7 and 5.5 inches respectively. Sales response shatters all Apple records, with four million sold in the first 24 hours and 10 million in the first three days of availability. However, the 6 and 6 Plus are not without flaws, as some users report their devices bending when sat on or placed under pressure.

2015 – Feel the pressure

Thanks to the success of the 6 and 6 Plus, sales for the year exceed 231 million units, while Apple also records the largest single quarter profit of a private company ever during the year. In September, the 6s and 6s Plus are released, complete with a new pressure sensitive screen.

2016 – iPhone 7 and slowing sales

As the smartphone market begins to reach saturation and competition from rivals increases, Apple reports iPhone sales drops in each of the first three quarters of the year. This includes the first revenue drop for the company since the iPhone first launched in 2007. However the one billionth iPhone is sold during the year, and a new four-inch phone, the iPhone SE is launched. Then, in September, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are announced, with the Plus housing a dual rear camera for the first time that is designed to capture images to rival that of a digital camera.